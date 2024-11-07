Mystery of sticky black blobs on Sydney beaches solved with shocking revelation

Last month, sticky, dark blobs appeared on some of Sydney’s famous beaches which have puzzled everyone about what they were.
As per BBC, Australian scientists have recently solved this mystery with a shocking revelation.
Eight beaches, including Bondi were closed for many days and an extensive clean-up was launched after thousands of black deposits began appearing on October 16.
Researchers disclosed that initially believed to be tar balls was actually a “disgusting” mixture of human feces, cooking oil, chemicals and illegal drugs.
Chemical tests indicate that the balls likely came from sewage spills, although their exact location is still unknown.
Authorities in New South Wales (NSW) last month revealed that the objects were a mixture of fatty acids, fuel oil and chemicals commonly found in cleaning and cosmetic products.
However, scientists needed further research to identify these balls.
Further testing revealed that each ball was slightly different, but all had a firm outer surface, partly hardened by the buildup of sands and minerals like calcium, while the inside remained soft.
Researchers said that “they smell absolutely disgusting, they smell worse than anything you've ever smelt.”
It contained everything from molecules of cooking oil and soap scum to blood pressure medication, pesticides, hair, methamphetamine and veterinary drugs.
The researchers revealed that they had received unverified reports of smaller yet similar balls earlier.
However, Sydney Water has stated that there are no known problems with the city’s waste system.