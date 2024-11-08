Trending

Hania Amir radiates glow in fresh photos after 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum' success

Hania Amir spelled on-screen magic as Sharjeena in blockbuster hit drama 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum'

  • by Web Desk
  • November 08, 2024
Hania Amir radiates glow in fresh photos after Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum success
Hania Amir radiates glow in fresh photos after 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum' success

Hania Amir’s Dubai escapade is all about solo travelling!

Taking to Instagram this Thursday, the Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum star shared a set of pictures documenting her Dubai tour, probably after release of her hit drama.

The first picture showed the Dilruba actress taking a sun-kissed photo in her hotel room, wearing a black top and flashing a warm smile with her dimples adding an extra charm to the picture.

In the second photo, Hania shows off her shoes, wearing a pink trouser with socks that read "survivor weekend", adding a peculiar touch to her look.

Furthermore, in the post, the Mere Humsafar alum is seen having a funny chit-chat with her friend, probably about their future travelling with each other.

In the last photo, the Parwaaz Hai Junoon performer took a mirror selfie wearing a brown top paired with jeans, glasses and mask to sneak out from her hotel.

Other than the post, The Ana star penned the caption, “she’s becoming quite the solo traveler.”


As soon as the actress dropped her cute pictures, her ardent fans rushed to the comment section praising her look and most importantly her role as Sharjeena.

One user penned, "You're loved by millions of people hania! We love youuuuuuu!"

"You have a prettiest smile that I Even seen," another wrote.

The third complimented her as Sharjeena stating, "sharjeena looking so gorgeous."

On the work front, Hania Amir recently wrapped up her drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum alongside Fahad Mustafa, which broke all records as the final episode was screened in cinemas. 

South Africa's T20 series with India creates IPL chances for players

South Africa's T20 series with India creates IPL chances for players

Nazi stolen WWII portrait expected to fetch jaw-dropping price at auction

Nazi stolen WWII portrait expected to fetch jaw-dropping price at auction
Hania Amir radiates glow in fresh photos after 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum' success

Hania Amir radiates glow in fresh photos after 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum' success
Africa CDC urges US to fulfil mpox funding and vaccine promises amid outbreak

Africa CDC urges US to fulfil mpox funding and vaccine promises amid outbreak

Trending News

Africa CDC urges US to fulfil mpox funding and vaccine promises amid outbreak
Ananya Panday shares stunning pictures from friend’s engagement
Africa CDC urges US to fulfil mpox funding and vaccine promises amid outbreak
Ayeza Khan celebrates son Rayan's 7th birthday with adorable family photos
Africa CDC urges US to fulfil mpox funding and vaccine promises amid outbreak
‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ gives ‘Singham Again’ tough box office competition
Africa CDC urges US to fulfil mpox funding and vaccine promises amid outbreak
Falak Shabir shares secret to ‘happy marriage’ with Sarah Khan
Africa CDC urges US to fulfil mpox funding and vaccine promises amid outbreak
Shah Rukh Khan recieves death threats following Salman Khan
Africa CDC urges US to fulfil mpox funding and vaccine promises amid outbreak
Mahira Khan wins Lifetime Achievement Award by UK Parliament
Africa CDC urges US to fulfil mpox funding and vaccine promises amid outbreak
Salman Khan’s death threat case takes SHOCKING turn with new arrest
Africa CDC urges US to fulfil mpox funding and vaccine promises amid outbreak
Ayeza Khan's son no longer falls for 'every cake is yours' trick
Africa CDC urges US to fulfil mpox funding and vaccine promises amid outbreak
Fahad Mustafa reveals major reason behind his success after 'KMKT' ending
Africa CDC urges US to fulfil mpox funding and vaccine promises amid outbreak
Maya Ali shares heartwarming praise for 'true gem' Hira Mani
Africa CDC urges US to fulfil mpox funding and vaccine promises amid outbreak
Kriti Sanon relishes Jalebi on sets of 'Do Patti': Watch
Africa CDC urges US to fulfil mpox funding and vaccine promises amid outbreak
Kartik Aaryan's adorable reaction to a fans' question goes viral