Hania Amir radiates glow in fresh photos after 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum' success

Hania Amir’s Dubai escapade is all about solo travelling!
Taking to Instagram this Thursday, the Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum star shared a set of pictures documenting her Dubai tour, probably after release of her hit drama.
The first picture showed the Dilruba actress taking a sun-kissed photo in her hotel room, wearing a black top and flashing a warm smile with her dimples adding an extra charm to the picture.
In the second photo, Hania shows off her shoes, wearing a pink trouser with socks that read "survivor weekend", adding a peculiar touch to her look.
Furthermore, in the post, the Mere Humsafar alum is seen having a funny chit-chat with her friend, probably about their future travelling with each other.
In the last photo, the Parwaaz Hai Junoon performer took a mirror selfie wearing a brown top paired with jeans, glasses and mask to sneak out from her hotel.
Other than the post, The Ana star penned the caption, “she’s becoming quite the solo traveler.”
As soon as the actress dropped her cute pictures, her ardent fans rushed to the comment section praising her look and most importantly her role as Sharjeena.
One user penned, "You're loved by millions of people hania! We love youuuuuuu!"
"You have a prettiest smile that I Even seen," another wrote.
The third complimented her as Sharjeena stating, "sharjeena looking so gorgeous."
On the work front, Hania Amir recently wrapped up her drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum alongside Fahad Mustafa, which broke all records as the final episode was screened in cinemas.