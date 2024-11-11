Donald Trump strengthens team with new appointments ahead of White House return

US President-elect Donald Trump announced two more important appointments on Monday, November 11.
As per BBC, these key appointments include Tom Homan and Elise Stefanik.
Tom has been appointed as Trump’s “border tsar,” a position he previously held as the acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
While, New York Congresswoman Elise has been named the US ambassador to the United Nations.
In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said Homan would be "in charge of our Nation’s Borders (“The Border Czar”), including, but not limited to, the Southern Border, the Northern Border, all Maritime, and Aviation Security".
He further added, “Likewise, Tom Homan will be in charge of all Deportation of Illegal Aliens back to their Country of Origin. Congratulations to Tom. I have no doubt he will do a fantastic, and long awaited for, job."
Meanwhile, in a statement to CBS News about his second appointment, Trump said, “I am honoured to nominate Chairwoman Elise Stefanik to serve in my Cabinet as US Ambassador to the United Nations. Elise is an incredibly strong, tough, and smart America First fighter."
Trump’s Republican Party is close to gaining full control of the US Congress.
They already hold a majority in the Senate and need just more seats to win to gain power in the House of Representatives.
A party usually requires 218 seats to secure a House majority. The Republicans currently have 215 seats, while Democrats have 210.
Trump defeated Kamala Harris, who joined the race in July after Joe Biden ended his reelection effort after a poor debate performance against Trump in June.
With this win, Trump not only becomes the first convicted criminal to win the elections but also the oldest person ever elected to the office.
Trump will be sworn in as the new president on Monday, January 20, 2025.