Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter drops new update of Netflix special ‘Nonsense Christmas’

The 'Please Please Please' singer's Netflix special ‘A Nonsense Christmas’ will release on December 6, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • November 12, 2024
Sabrina Carpenter drops new update of Netflix special ‘Nonsense Christmas’
Sabrina Carpenter drops new update of Netflix special ‘Nonsense Christmas’

Sabrina Carpenter has shared a great news about her upcoming Christmas show, a holiday variety music special with musical guests that will stream on the holiday.

The Please Please Please crooner announced the release of Netflix show on Sunday.

She posted a poster on her official Instagram account and shared that her special show will release on December 6, 2024.

“never seen me and Santa Claus in the same room. A Nonsense Christmas arrives on @netflix December 6 at 9pm ET/ 6pm,” she captioned the post.

In the holiday special, Sabrina will perform her hit tracks and other chart-topping holiday covers.


Sabrina previously told the streaming giant, “The holidays have always been so special to me. I am excited to bring my take to a classic holiday variety show — infusing my love of music and comedy to make something that is uniquely me.”

Notably, A Nonsense Christmas is produced by Sabrina, Michael D. Ratner, Scott Ratner, Simone Spira, and Kfir Goldberg for OBB; Bill Perlman and Janelle Lopez Genzink.

On the work front, she received the award of Best Song for her chart-topping single Espresso at MTV Europe Music Awards on Sunday, November 10, 2024.

Megan Fox announces first pregnancy with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox announces first pregnancy with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly
Princess Charlene spills on ‘difficult’ challenge she faces at 46

Princess Charlene spills on ‘difficult’ challenge she faces at 46

Corpse flower blooms after 10-year wait, draws record crowd in Australia

Corpse flower blooms after 10-year wait, draws record crowd in Australia
Timothée Chalamet exposes shocking demand of Hollywood agent

Timothée Chalamet exposes shocking demand of Hollywood agent

Entertainment News

Timothée Chalamet exposes shocking demand of Hollywood agent
Megan Fox announces first pregnancy with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly
Timothée Chalamet exposes shocking demand of Hollywood agent
Timothée Chalamet exposes shocking demand of Hollywood agent
Timothée Chalamet exposes shocking demand of Hollywood agent
Taylor Swift to be ‘apart’ from Travis Kelce after MTV EMAs triumph?
Timothée Chalamet exposes shocking demand of Hollywood agent
Selena Gomez reacts to Benny Blanco's PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive issue
Timothée Chalamet exposes shocking demand of Hollywood agent
Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger ‘overjoyed ‘ to welcome baby boy
Timothée Chalamet exposes shocking demand of Hollywood agent
Benny Blanco shares rare insight into his adorable date nights with Selena Gomez
Timothée Chalamet exposes shocking demand of Hollywood agent
Diddy seeks bail again, claims evidence supports consensual relationship
Timothée Chalamet exposes shocking demand of Hollywood agent
Will Smith honors son Trey on his birthday: 'You're an amazing teacher'
Timothée Chalamet exposes shocking demand of Hollywood agent
Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo apologize for crying during 'Wicked' promotion
Timothée Chalamet exposes shocking demand of Hollywood agent
Paul Mescal returns to Dublin roots for ‘Gladiator II’ premiere: ‘My hometown screening’
Timothée Chalamet exposes shocking demand of Hollywood agent
Olivia Rodrigo set to headline BST Hyde Park alongside newly announced support act
Timothée Chalamet exposes shocking demand of Hollywood agent
Ben Affleck fears cancellation amid Jennifer Lopez split: ‘one errant remark away’