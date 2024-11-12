Sabrina Carpenter drops new update of Netflix special ‘Nonsense Christmas’

Sabrina Carpenter has shared a great news about her upcoming Christmas show, a holiday variety music special with musical guests that will stream on the holiday.
The Please Please Please crooner announced the release of Netflix show on Sunday.
She posted a poster on her official Instagram account and shared that her special show will release on December 6, 2024.
“never seen me and Santa Claus in the same room. A Nonsense Christmas arrives on @netflix December 6 at 9pm ET/ 6pm,” she captioned the post.
In the holiday special, Sabrina will perform her hit tracks and other chart-topping holiday covers.
Sabrina previously told the streaming giant, “The holidays have always been so special to me. I am excited to bring my take to a classic holiday variety show — infusing my love of music and comedy to make something that is uniquely me.”
Notably, A Nonsense Christmas is produced by Sabrina, Michael D. Ratner, Scott Ratner, Simone Spira, and Kfir Goldberg for OBB; Bill Perlman and Janelle Lopez Genzink.
On the work front, she received the award of Best Song for her chart-topping single Espresso at MTV Europe Music Awards on Sunday, November 10, 2024.