'Queen Woo' star Song Jae Rim breathes his last at age 39

South Korean actor Song Jae Rim, known for his roles in Queen Woo and Two Weeks, has tragically passed away at the age of 39.
As per the Korean news outlet, Soompi, the Seongdong Police Station in Seoul confirmed that the actor was found dead in his apartment in the Seongdong District.
The police also found the two-page letter at the scene.
However, the details about the cause of My Military Valentine star’s death are still under wraps, as police stated that the did not find any signs of foul play,
Song Jae Rim was born in 1985 and entered the realm of acting with his debut in the 2009 film Actresses.
His career breakthrough came with his standout role in the 2012 hit drama The Moon Embracing the Sun.
After his hit performance he mesmerized the audience with his acting skills in television dramas, including Inspiring Generation, Two Weeks, Goodbye Mr. Black, Our Gap-soon, Surfing House, Flower Boy Ramen Shop, Bad Girls, Let Me Hear Your Song, and Queen Woo.
He also starred in films including, Grand Prix, The Suspect, Crazy Love, Yacha, Bait, and Plop: A Man Who Lost His Business.
The most recent performance Song Jae Rim gave on stage was in the play The Rose of Versailles, which ended on October 13, and it was his last performance before his tragic death.