Entertainment

Lisa appreciates BLACKPINK members’ support for her solo artist journey

BLACKPINK rapper Lisa reveals what she has to offer fans as a solo artist

  • by Web Desk
  • November 15, 2024
Lisa appreciates BLACKPINK members’ support for her solo artist journey
Lisa appreciates BLACKPINK members’ support for her solo artist journey

Lisa opened up about BLACKPINK band-mates after starting her solo journey.

She joined the BLACKPINK in August 2016, when the K-pop music band debuted with their single album Square One.

The girl band consisted of four members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa.

Notably, the Korean rapper and singer, 27, graced Billboard's first global cover star.

During a recent conversation with the media outlet, published on Thursday, she appreciated her band-mates, "We know each other so well and know how much energy we have to put into every single project.”

Lisa added, “So we want to support and say, ‘You did really well!’ Like, Jennie and Rosie just released their own songs, and we’re on texts, we’re on FaceTime. They’re like family. I’m just so happy that they’re releasing something.”

The MONEY hitmaker revealed that BLACKPINK stars always “wanted” to work on their solo careers, adding that she likes Jennie and Rosie’s tracks.

“We’re not rookies anymore. I’m 27 and headed toward 30. Of course I’m still young, yes, but I feel like it’s more flexible for us,” she further noted.

Lisa released her first solo album, Lalisa, on September 10, 2021.

For the unversed, she won’t be leaving pop band BLACKPINK.

Kourtney Kardashian pens 'lovely' wish on Travis Barker’s 49th birthday

Kourtney Kardashian pens 'lovely' wish on Travis Barker’s 49th birthday
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un approves suicide drones mass production

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un approves suicide drones mass production
Lisa appreciates BLACKPINK members’ support for her solo artist journey

Lisa appreciates BLACKPINK members’ support for her solo artist journey
TikTok teams up with Getty Images to power AI-generated ads and avatars

TikTok teams up with Getty Images to power AI-generated ads and avatars

Entertainment News

TikTok teams up with Getty Images to power AI-generated ads and avatars
Kourtney Kardashian pens 'lovely' wish on Travis Barker’s 49th birthday
TikTok teams up with Getty Images to power AI-generated ads and avatars
Ryan Reynolds teases fans with deleted scene from 'Deadpool and Wolverine'
TikTok teams up with Getty Images to power AI-generated ads and avatars
Chris Evans praises Dwayne Johnson’s $40K contributions to 'Red One' crew raffles
TikTok teams up with Getty Images to power AI-generated ads and avatars
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie Miraval Winery battle moves to court
TikTok teams up with Getty Images to power AI-generated ads and avatars
Kelly Clarkson gives Sabrina Carpenter's ‘Please Please Please’ a country makeover
TikTok teams up with Getty Images to power AI-generated ads and avatars
Ryan Reynolds reacts to Taylor Swift being godmother to his, Blake Lively’s kids
TikTok teams up with Getty Images to power AI-generated ads and avatars
Donna Kelce spills beans on Travis, Taylor Swift plans for Thanksgiving
TikTok teams up with Getty Images to power AI-generated ads and avatars
Pregnant Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly ‘excited’ for new addition in family
TikTok teams up with Getty Images to power AI-generated ads and avatars
Kim Kardashian reveals struggles of single parent after Kanye West divorce
TikTok teams up with Getty Images to power AI-generated ads and avatars
Kim Kardashian voices concerns over Kanye West’s narrative in Netflix documentary
TikTok teams up with Getty Images to power AI-generated ads and avatars
Margot Robbie reveals how Leonardo DiCaprio makes her cry on set
TikTok teams up with Getty Images to power AI-generated ads and avatars
Taylor Swift ‘changed’ by Travis Kelce after whirlwind year of romance