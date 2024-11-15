Lisa appreciates BLACKPINK members’ support for her solo artist journey

Lisa opened up about BLACKPINK band-mates after starting her solo journey.
She joined the BLACKPINK in August 2016, when the K-pop music band debuted with their single album Square One.
The girl band consisted of four members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa.
Notably, the Korean rapper and singer, 27, graced Billboard's first global cover star.
During a recent conversation with the media outlet, published on Thursday, she appreciated her band-mates, "We know each other so well and know how much energy we have to put into every single project.”
Lisa added, “So we want to support and say, ‘You did really well!’ Like, Jennie and Rosie just released their own songs, and we’re on texts, we’re on FaceTime. They’re like family. I’m just so happy that they’re releasing something.”
The MONEY hitmaker revealed that BLACKPINK stars always “wanted” to work on their solo careers, adding that she likes Jennie and Rosie’s tracks.
“We’re not rookies anymore. I’m 27 and headed toward 30. Of course I’m still young, yes, but I feel like it’s more flexible for us,” she further noted.
Lisa released her first solo album, Lalisa, on September 10, 2021.
For the unversed, she won’t be leaving pop band BLACKPINK.