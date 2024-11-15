Kourtney Kardashian pens 'lovely' wish on Travis Barker’s 49th birthday

Kourtney Kardashian has celebrated husband Travis Barker’s 49th with a heartfelt tribute note.
On Friday, November 15, the Poosh founder posted a couple of pictures with the “love” of her life on Instagram.
She captioned the birthday post, “Happy birthday to the love of my life.”
The first frame featured her gently kissing her partner in a private plane while both of them were donned in black outfits.
In another picture, The Kardashians star was flaunting her curvy body on a boat with the blink-182 member.
Kourtney and Travis were looking like a power couple in full glam outfits in one snap.
Moreover, Travis’ daughter Alabama Barker, who is also a musician, posted a heartwarming wish on her dad’s 49th birthday.
She began with, “Where do I start? Dad you are truly one of a kind in all aspects, as a father, as a son, and as a musician, I look up to you everyday I wake up, the way you work so hard for me and our family is unmatched and extremely special.”
Alabama added, “Being a father isn't just a title to you, you make it your full time job besides doing music, i just want to thank you for being my bestfriend can call you and you always pick up.”
Notably, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had a larger wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy, on May 22, 2022. They have a son named Rocky, who was born in November 2023.