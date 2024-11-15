Ayeza Khan fuels excitement as she resumes 'Humraaz' filming 

Ayeza Khan, who was on a fun break to Dubai, is getting back to the grind!
Turning to her official Instagram account on Friday, the Jaan e Jahan actress penned a goodbye note as she heads off to the sets of her upcoming drama Humraaz.
In the picture, the diva looked drop dead gorgeous in a chic white outfit, while admiring the sunset and embracing the calmness of the Jumeirah Beach, UAE.
She was lost in the beauty of the beach surrounded by the country’s megatall skyscraper, Burj Khalifa.
“Here’s the last picture from my short break. Now heading back to my favourite set, Humraaz to shoot the final days as Sarah! Hitting your screens soon,” Khan captioned her post.
Her post ignited a slew of reactions from her fans and followers alike, flooding the comments section.
“Beautiful Princess,” one user penned.
“Haseena," gushed another.
The third wrote, “Eagerly waiting for you as Sarah.”
It is pertinent to mention that Khan embarked on a short getaway to Dubai with her husband Danish Taimoor, sharing glimpses from their beach romance.
Meanwhile, Ayeza Khan will next be seen in the mega project titled Humraaz with Feroze Khan.