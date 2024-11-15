Trending

Ayeza Khan fuels excitement as she resumes 'Humraaz' filming

'Jaan e Jahan' actress Ayeza Khan resumes the final leg of 'Humraaz' shooting

  • by Web Desk
  • November 15, 2024
Ayeza Khan fuels excitement as she resumes Humraaz filming
Ayeza Khan fuels excitement as she resumes 'Humraaz' filming 

Ayeza Khan, who was on a fun break to Dubai, is getting back to the grind!

Turning to her official Instagram account on Friday, the Jaan e Jahan actress penned a goodbye note as she heads off to the sets of her upcoming drama Humraaz.

In the picture, the diva looked drop dead gorgeous in a chic white outfit, while admiring the sunset and embracing the calmness of the Jumeirah Beach, UAE.

She was lost in the beauty of the beach surrounded by the country’s megatall skyscraper, Burj Khalifa.

“Here’s the last picture from my short break. Now heading back to my favourite set, Humraaz to shoot the final days as Sarah! Hitting your screens soon,” Khan captioned her post.


Her post ignited a slew of reactions from her fans and followers alike, flooding the comments section. 

“Beautiful Princess,” one user penned.

“Haseena," gushed another.

The third wrote, “Eagerly waiting for you as Sarah.”

It is pertinent to mention that Khan embarked on a short getaway to Dubai with her husband Danish Taimoor, sharing glimpses from their beach romance.

Meanwhile, Ayeza Khan will next be seen in the mega project titled Humraaz with Feroze Khan. 

Justin Bieber gives new tension to close pals after Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs fiasco

Justin Bieber gives new tension to close pals after Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs fiasco
Princess Eugenie makes emotional confession as King Charles gives her new role

Princess Eugenie makes emotional confession as King Charles gives her new role
Ayeza Khan fuels excitement as she resumes 'Humraaz' filming

Ayeza Khan fuels excitement as she resumes 'Humraaz' filming

Alexander Zverev shares secret behind ATP finals win

Alexander Zverev shares secret behind ATP finals win

Trending News

Alexander Zverev shares secret behind ATP finals win
Wahaj Ali gushes over 'serenity' of Skardu's secret spot
Alexander Zverev shares secret behind ATP finals win
Adnan Siddiqui’s heartwarming encounter with King Charles sends fans into frenzy
Alexander Zverev shares secret behind ATP finals win
Ali Fazal opens up about moral struggles with ‘Mirzapur's Violence
Alexander Zverev shares secret behind ATP finals win
Salman Khan team reacts to legal notice rumors linked to Netflix show controversy
Alexander Zverev shares secret behind ATP finals win
Hina Altaf gives fruitful advice on marriage after Aagha Ali divorce
Alexander Zverev shares secret behind ATP finals win
Radhika Merchant shares first statement after Anant Ambani wedding
Alexander Zverev shares secret behind ATP finals win
Sheheryar Munawar‘s ‘Aye Ishq-e-Junoon’ dethrones Fahad Mustafa’s ‘KMKT’
Alexander Zverev shares secret behind ATP finals win
Sania Mirza marks special milestone after divorce: 'Honoured and grateful'
Alexander Zverev shares secret behind ATP finals win
Minal Khan teases her next destination with new airport selfie
Alexander Zverev shares secret behind ATP finals win
Bilal Abbas Khan offers peek into his travel diaries
Alexander Zverev shares secret behind ATP finals win
Ranveer Singh, wife Deepika Padukone celebrate 6th wedding anniversary
Alexander Zverev shares secret behind ATP finals win
Hania Amir expresses fangirl love for Shah Rukh Khan in viral clip