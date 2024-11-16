Mehwish Hayat spills exciting details about ideal 'life partner'

In a surprising turn of events, renowned Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat revealed she is ready to tie-the-knot.
At an event, the Man Jali actress spilled her thoughts about marriage, which has since gone viral on social media.
Addressing her previous reluctance to get married, Hayat explained that her views have evolved over time.
The Punjab Nahi Jaungi actress said, "I have started to seriously think about marriage now, because my mother keeps saying it’s time to get married, so I’m considering it.”
During the interview, Hayat also shared her ideal husband would be someone unique, different from the rest, "He will be unlike anyone else.”
Further elaborating on the qualities she seeks in her future husband, the superstar stated, “Independence, the way he interacts with my family and behaves in moments of anger as important factors in my decision.”
In previous interviews before the Actor In Law star had admitted she would get married soon, but had not yet met the right person.
Her latest statement denotes otherwise, indicating she is open to the idea of marriage and is looking forward to finding her Mr. Right.
On the work front, Mehwish Hayat is gearing up to make a small screen comeback after eight years alongside Ahsan Khan.