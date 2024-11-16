Meghan Markle shares delightful glimpse at life with Harry in Montecito 

Meghan Markle recently provided a rare glimpse into her life with Prince Harry and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, during her latest solo appearance.
The Duchess of Sussex stepped out on November 15 to support her close pal Kadi Lee at the launch party of her new Highbrow Hippie Haircare and Wellness line at Gjelina restaurant in Venice, California.
As reported by People magazine, the former Suits actress presented a meaningful gift to her friend.
Meghan brought "fresh roses from the garden of her Montecito home," which she and Harry often keep away from the spotlight.
Moreover, the above-mentioned magazine reported that Meghan "was in a joyful mood. She was dancing and celebrating with her friends."
In an old interview with InStyle, Meghan heaped praise on her friend Kadi for her "mastery of hair health, and her Highbrow Hippie collection is a perfect reflection of that."
The mother-of-two added, "I am so proud to invest in her as a friend and as a female founder."