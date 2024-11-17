Charli XCX drops exciting behind-the-scene snaps from SNL

Charli XCX has some exciting photos to share!
The 360 singer, 32, made an appearance on the Saturday, November 16, episode of the late-night live sketch comedy variety show, Saturday Night Live, where she hosted and served as a musical guest.
Taking to Instagram on Saturday, November 16, the Brat songstress shared a bunch of behind-the-scene snaps, showcasing her enjoying every moment while being on SNL set.
“SNL LFFFFGGGGG!!” captioned Charli XCX.
In the carousel, the first photo featured the beautiful singer in a fluffy white gown, mid-parted freely flowing hair, and in minimal makeup that enhanced her gorgeous features.
The singer stared and smiled at the camera as she posed for the stunning snap.
Next photo in the string saw a bouquet of enchanting purple roses, while the third captured Charlie XCX posing at a window in a gorgeous black ensemble with her wavy hair tied in a messy ponytail.
As the slides continued, the carousel featured several snaps that gave peeks into what her time on SNL season 50 was like.
In her opening monologue, the Official singer spilled the beans on what inspired her to name the sixth studio album “Brat.”
“You might know me from my album Brat, but, don’t worry if you don’t. There is nothing wrong with being straight,” she quipped.
“Honestly, it’s just like an attitude. It’s a vibe. For example, the new Martha Stewart documentary: When Martha gets mad about an old magazine article and she says that she’s glad the journalist who wrote it is dead, that is brat. And then on Friday, when that exact journalist responded and said, ‘Hey I’m alive, bitch,’ that is extremely brat,” she continued.
Charli XCX will begin the UK Arena Tour to promote her album, Brat, on November 27, 2024.