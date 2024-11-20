Health

Study reveals importance of teacher-student connections at early level

The study says teacher-student bonds in early education have lasting impact on child

  November 20, 2024
A breakthrough study has revealed that fostering good relationships between teachers and students in early education can have long-lasting benefits for the kid including, academic achievement, social and emotional development, and executive functioning skills.

"Early connections with teachers significantly influence not only academic achievement but also social and emotional development and executive functioning skills," said Arya Ansari, associate professor of education and human ecology.

The researchers at Ohio State University examined the data from a continuing study of kindergarten students launched in 2010-11.

Although, they included data on the home and school experiences of kids through fifth grade, the main focus of this study was on children through grade 3.

The findings, published in the journal Child Development, showed the importance of good connection between a teacher and student connections across the early grades in shaping educational success.

"The most surprising finding is the consistency with which student-teacher relationships mattered for a broad range of outcomes across different student populations, both in the short- and long-term," he further added in a journal news release.

The study further emphasized on the significance of school administrators and parents' co-working with teachers to cultivate a good relationship with a child.

