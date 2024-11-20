Trump joins Musk to witness SpaceX launch amid booster landing mishap

Donald Trump and Elon Musk witnessed the highly anticipated SpaceX Starship launch, but the event took an unexpected turn as the booster failed to land.
On Tuesday, SpaceX launched its Starship rocket into space from Texas, advancing its capability for space travel, but the effort to return its booster to land was mishandled while US President-elect Donald Trump observed from the company's rocket facilities.
As per the report, at 4 p.m. CT, SpaceX's expansive rocket development facility in Boca Chica, Texas, launched the 400-foot (122-meter) rocket system, which is intended to put people on the moon and transport personnel to Mars.
At 62 kilometres in altitude, the rocket's 233-foot-tall (71-metre-tall) first-stage booster, called Super Heavy, detached from its second stage, Starship, sending the spaceship into space.
Instead of coming down to earth, where it was supposed to land on big mechanical arms that were fastened to the tower the Super Heavy suddenly dropped in the Gulf of Mexico
It is evident, that due to some malfunction, the spaceship couldn’t make a smooth landing on it’s initial position,
Everyday Astronaut shared the lifestream of the event, capturing the moment when a Super Heavy booster blazed into a massive fire after hitting the Gulf horizon.
Notably, Tuesday’s landing was expected to be "faster/harder," as Musk had written on social media before the launch.