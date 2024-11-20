Prince Harry faces emotional struggles over family separation

Royal commentator Duncan Larcombe and biographer Tom Quinn have provided compelling insights into Prince Harry's emotional journey and his life in America with Meghan Markle.
Larcombe emphasised the challenges Harry faces due to his distance from the Royal Family and the growing detachment of his children, Archie and Lilibet, from their royal heritage.
He observed, “Meghan's dreams have all come true, but what about Harry's? He is now richer than he was, even more famous and surrounded by celebrity hangers-on rather than the group of trusted people who called friends.”
While Meghan has reportedly achieved many of her aspirations, experts believe Harry grapples with a lingering sense of loss despite embracing his roles as a devoted husband and father. These observations shed light on the nuanced emotional challenges Harry navigates in his new life.
Larcombe also pointed out the Duke’s emotional connection to the UK, saying, “No matter how he might try to protest, Harry will be missing his family and friends back in Britain and will be heartbroken that his children are being brought up without knowing the relatives he left behind.”
Amid speculation over Harry’s possible return to the UK, Quinn remarked that the "honeymoon period" in the US seems to be waning: “As time goes by, Harry misses some aspects of his old life in the UK.
"Inevitably, the honeymoon period where everything in the States is new and exciting is coming to an end, and Harry is looking back at the past through rose-tinted spectacles.”