Selena Gomez opens up about most impactful advice she’s ever received

Selena Gomez shared the best advice she’s ever received from another woman.
While speaking with PEOPLE at the 2024 ELLE's Women in Hollywood event, the Only Murder In The Building star revealed the best advice she’s received from another woman and admitted, “It does work!”
“I know this sounds silly, but someone once said, ‘Don't take yourself too seriously,’“ Gomez said.
The Single Soon songstress added, “Because it allows you to have room and empathy and compassion, and you can go into a film or a character and be able to really appreciate that.”
Gomez, who is currently dating music producer Benny Blanco, said, “That was from an actress that I really respect,” adding, “I know it sounds weird, but it actually does work when you get to enjoy it and not be in your head so much.”
Notably, the Calm Down singer attended the star-studded event along with her Emilia Pérez costars Zoe Saldaña and Karla Sofía Gascón.
Among the star-studded guests Cameron Diaz, Julianne Moore, Tilda Swinton, Demi Moore, Saoirse Ronan and Danielle Deadwyler, graced the Tuesday’s event.
To note, Gomez portrayed the character of Jessi Del Monte, the ex-wife of a transgender Mexican cartel leader, in the crime musical film Emilia Pérez.