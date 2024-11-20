Cyanide killer: Thai woman faces death penalty for murdering 14 friends

A woman in Thailand has been sentenced to death after she was found guilty of killing her 14 friends with poison.
According to BBC, the 36-year-old Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn was found guilty on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, of putting cyanide in her wealthy friend, Siriporn Khanwong’s, food and water during their trip in 2023.
The family of the victim refused to accept that the friend died naturally, and after an autopsy, traces of cyanide were found in her body.
As per police, the 32-year-old Siriporn traveled with the murderer to Ratchaburi province, west of Bangkok, in April 2023, where they participated in a Buddhist protection ritual at a river. After having a meal with Sararat, she collapsed and died.
During the investigation, police discovered traces of cyanide in her body and found that when she was found, her phone, money, and bags were missing.
After finding the presence of poison in Siriporn body, police arrested Sararat, but after further investigation, police found a spine-chilling and disturbing pattern of similar deaths linked to her that occurred back in 2015.
Police say Sararat, whose case is dubbed Am Cyanide by Thai media, had a serious addiction to gambling, which drove her crazy to commit serious crimes. She used to target friends she owed money to and then steal their jewelry and valuables and then kill them.
She lured 15 people to take poisoned “herb capsules,” and only one of her targets luckily survived.
Siriporn's mother, Tongpin Kiatchanasiri, told reporters following the death penalty verdict, “The court's decision is just. I want to tell my daughter that I miss her deeply, and justice has been done for her today."