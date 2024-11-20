World

Cyanide killer: Thai woman faces death penalty for murdering 14 friends

36-year-old put cyanide in the food and drink of a friend during a trip last year

  • by Web Desk
  • November 20, 2024
36-year-old put cyanide in the food and drink of a friend during a trip last year
36-year-old put cyanide in the food and drink of a friend during a trip last year

A woman in Thailand has been sentenced to death after she was found guilty of killing her 14 friends with poison.

According to BBC, the 36-year-old Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn was found guilty on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, of putting cyanide in her wealthy friend, Siriporn Khanwong’s, food and water during their trip in 2023.

The family of the victim refused to accept that the friend died naturally, and after an autopsy, traces of cyanide were found in her body.

As per police, the 32-year-old Siriporn traveled with the murderer to Ratchaburi province, west of Bangkok, in April 2023, where they participated in a Buddhist protection ritual at a river. After having a meal with Sararat, she collapsed and died.

During the investigation, police discovered traces of cyanide in her body and found that when she was found, her phone, money, and bags were missing.

After finding the presence of poison in Siriporn body, police arrested Sararat, but after further investigation, police found a spine-chilling and disturbing pattern of similar deaths linked to her that occurred back in 2015.

Police say Sararat, whose case is dubbed Am Cyanide by Thai media, had a serious addiction to gambling, which drove her crazy to commit serious crimes. She used to target friends she owed money to and then steal their jewelry and valuables and then kill them.

She lured 15 people to take poisoned “herb capsules,” and only one of her targets luckily survived.

Siriporn's mother, Tongpin Kiatchanasiri, told reporters following the death penalty verdict, “The court's decision is just. I want to tell my daughter that I miss her deeply, and justice has been done for her today."

Bomb Cyclone hits Northwest US, Canada: Leaving 1 dead, thousands in dark
Bomb Cyclone hits Northwest US, Canada: Leaving 1 dead, thousands in dark
Donald Trump names Linda McMahon, WWE co-founder, as education secretary
Donald Trump names Linda McMahon, WWE co-founder, as education secretary
Māori Bill sparks New Zealand's largest protest in decades: Here's what to know
Māori Bill sparks New Zealand's largest protest in decades: Here's what to know
Ukraine targets Russia with US ATACMS missiles on war's 1,000th day
Ukraine targets Russia with US ATACMS missiles on war's 1,000th day
Great white shark claims life of man in New Zealand
Great white shark claims life of man in New Zealand
Discover hidden story behind construction of The Great Wall of China
Discover hidden story behind construction of The Great Wall of China
Australia and Turkey clash over hosting rights for 2026 UN climate talks
Australia and Turkey clash over hosting rights for 2026 UN climate talks
Wyeth masterpieces and Rockwell’s iconic painting to command millions at auction
Wyeth masterpieces and Rockwell’s iconic painting to command millions at auction
Mass protests erupt in New Zealand over Maori rights legislation
Mass protests erupt in New Zealand over Maori rights legislation
NYC issues first drought warning in 22 years amid severe dry conditions
NYC issues first drought warning in 22 years amid severe dry conditions
Snowstorm grips UK with school closures and travel chaos
Snowstorm grips UK with school closures and travel chaos
Car injured several students outside school in China
Car injured several students outside school in China