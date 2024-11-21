Prince Harry’s ‘Polo’ explores father-son dynamics:'win against dad'

Prince Harry's upcoming Netflix series, Polo, will delve into father-son relationships, featuring prominent duos in the sport of polo.
With a focus on high-stakes competition, the documentary explores the complexities of family dynamics, particularly reflecting the Duke of Sussex's own strained relationship with his father, King Charles.
The two and a-half-minute trailer, released by Netflix, highlights two father-son pairs central to the series.
One duo features a young player pushed to his limits by a demanding father, while the other showcases the father-son team regarded as the greatest in polo history. T
The father of the first player criticises his son's luxury lifestyle and good looks, labeling them as "a distraction," and clashes with the athlete’s girlfriend.
The five-episode documentary, which follows top global players during the U.S. Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Florida, shows snippets of intense personal and professional struggles.
Prince Harry, who has had a fractured relationship with King Charles since stepping down from royal duties in January 2020, is thought to have little to no contact with his father.
Harry has openly criticised the Royal Family and signed a multimillion-pound deal with Netflix to share his story, including the revelations in his memoir, Spare.
One of the stars of the series, Adolfo Cambiaso of Team Valiente, will compete against his 17-year-old son, Poroto of Team La Dolfina.
In the trailer, Poroto declares, "I want to win against my dad," adding, "I can say I beat the greatest of the sport."
The documentary, produced by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle through Archewell Productions, is set for release on December 10.
It also features Prince Harry's close friend, Argentine polo player Nacho Figueras, who became friends with the Duke in 2007, the year after Harry co-founded Sentebale with Prince Seeiso.