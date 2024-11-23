Trump in flurry of choices adds Scott Bessent, Lori Chavez-DeRemer to cabinet

Donald Trump, in a flurry of announcements, names the treasury head and labor secretary of his cabinet during his second term in office.
According to BBC, the upcoming US president, during announcements on Friday, November 22, 2024, Trump nominated billionaire Scott Bessent as the head of the Treasury Department and Chavez-DeRemer as Labor Secretary.
The 47th President of America initially announced his treasury saying, “Scott has long been a strong advocate of the America First Agenda. On the eve of our Great Country’s 250th Anniversary, he will help me usher in a new Golden Age for the United States as we fortify our position as the World’s leading Economy, Center of Innovation and Entrepreneurialism, Destination for Capital, while always, and without question, maintaining the U.S. Dollar as the Reserve Currency of the World.”
“Unlike in past Administrations, we will ensure that no Americans will be left behind in the next and Greatest Economic Boom, and Scott will lead that effort for me and the Great People of the United States of America,” he further wrote on Truth Social.
Soon after the announcement of the US Treasury Department head, Trump named Republican Congresswoman Lori Chavez-DeRemer as US Labor Secretary.
Showing his trust in Lori, Trump said that she would help to, “grow wages and improve working conditions (and) bring back our manufacturing jobs.”
Moments later, the Republican president made another cabinet nomination and announced that NFL veteran and motivational speaker Scott Turner was his pick to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
To note, Trump will officially return to the White House for the second time on January 20, 2024.