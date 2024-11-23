ICC to call emergency meeting over Champions Trophy 2025 venue issue

The International Cricket Council (ICC) will reportedly call for an emergency meeting with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to address the Champions Trophy 2025 venue and schedule issues.
As per the ESPNcricinfo report, the ICC Board, in a meeting on November 26, 2024, with the countries participating in the Champions Trophy 2025, will discuss the fate of the tournament.
The agenda of the meeting would be to reach a consensus over the venue of the tournament and make a decision regarding the hybrid model.
India has refused to send its cricket team to the host country, Pakistan, and has demanded a neutral venue, while Pakistan said it will host the entire tournament in the country and has rejected the option of a hybrid model.
Several sources told ESPNcricinfo that a meeting is planned for next week; however, the ICC has not yet officially confirmed it. It is unclear how many teams will be invited to the meeting.
PCB officials have said that they have not received any information or invitation regarding any meeting.
To note, the ICC Board is made up of 12 full member countries, three representatives from Associates (smaller cricket nations), an independent director, the ICC chairman, and the CEO.