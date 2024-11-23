Sports

ICC to call emergency meeting over Champions Trophy 2025 venue issue

BCCI and PCB representatives will attend an emergency meeting to discuss the fate of the tournament

  • by Web Desk
  • November 23, 2024
ICC to call emergency meeting over Champions Trophy 2025 venue issue
ICC to call emergency meeting over Champions Trophy 2025 venue issue

The International Cricket Council (ICC) will reportedly call for an emergency meeting with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to address the Champions Trophy 2025 venue and schedule issues.

As per the ESPNcricinfo report, the ICC Board, in a meeting on November 26, 2024, with the countries participating in the Champions Trophy 2025, will discuss the fate of the tournament.

The agenda of the meeting would be to reach a consensus over the venue of the tournament and make a decision regarding the hybrid model.

India has refused to send its cricket team to the host country, Pakistan, and has demanded a neutral venue, while Pakistan said it will host the entire tournament in the country and has rejected the option of a hybrid model.

Several sources told ESPNcricinfo that a meeting is planned for next week; however, the ICC has not yet officially confirmed it. It is unclear how many teams will be invited to the meeting.

PCB officials have said that they have not received any information or invitation regarding any meeting.

To note, the ICC Board is made up of 12 full member countries, three representatives from Associates (smaller cricket nations), an independent director, the ICC chairman, and the CEO.

Jason, Kylie Kelce announce pregnancy with baby girl no. 4
Jason, Kylie Kelce announce pregnancy with baby girl no. 4
Arsenal defender Ben White out for 'months' following knee surgery
Arsenal defender Ben White out for 'months' following knee surgery
Jason Kelce brings NFL to late night TV with new show starting January 2025
Jason Kelce brings NFL to late night TV with new show starting January 2025
Pep Guardiola’s new deal with City draws praise from Premier League managers
Pep Guardiola’s new deal with City draws praise from Premier League managers
Ferrari, Mercedes forced to make ‘strange’ changes in cars due to FIA’s TD
Ferrari, Mercedes forced to make ‘strange’ changes in cars due to FIA’s TD
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola secures new contract
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola secures new contract
Cristiano Ronaldo, MrBeast take over YouTube with unexpected collaboration
Cristiano Ronaldo, MrBeast take over YouTube with unexpected collaboration
Olympic champion Alistair Brownlee announces retirement with heartfelt message
Olympic champion Alistair Brownlee announces retirement with heartfelt message
Adam Thielen back on field: Will he play against Chiefs this week?
Adam Thielen back on field: Will he play against Chiefs this week?
David Beckham celebrates World Children’s Day at UNICEF headquarter
David Beckham celebrates World Children’s Day at UNICEF headquarter
Virat Kohli's intense training impresses Morne Morkel ahead of Australia test
Virat Kohli's intense training impresses Morne Morkel ahead of Australia test
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 schedule faces new delay
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 schedule faces new delay