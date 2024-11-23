Sarah Khan embraces cozy winter mornings in London 

Sarah Khan is having a whale of a time in London, United Kingdom!
Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Raqs-e-Bismil actress shared a series of snapshots enjoying the cold winter nights.
In one image, the Sabaat star was spotted embracing the chills as she sat sipping a hot beverage amidst the picturesque view of the sky and lush greenery.
The second happened to be yet another photo of the diva acing her winter outfit game followed by a similar shot flaunting her contagious smile straight into the camera.
For the lazy morning, the mom-of-one turned winter fashion inspiration in a grey track suit paired with socks.
While she wore nothing in the accessories, her natural skin glowed.
“A hot drink on a cold day,” the superstar captioned her winter carousel post.
Khan’s latest winter photo dump surely garnered all attention from her ardent fans.
One user penned, “AHH MY LOVE.”
Another wrote, “PRETTIEST GIRL.”
“So beautiful,” penned the third.
It is pertinent to mention that Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir are the best example of true and unconditional love.
To note, the lovebirds tied the knot in July 2020 shortly after which they embraced parenthood.