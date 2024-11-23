Shakira announces giveaway of THIS purchase from Gerard Piqué split era

Shakira is all set to bid farewell to her post-breakup purchase!
On Wednesday, November 20, the Waka Waka hitmaker turned to her Instagram handle and announced a huge giveaway for her 90.7 million fans to celebrate the success of her 2024 hit track Soltera.
The prize is a customized purple car that the Colombian singer-songwriter bought after her split with the Spanish footballer Gerard Piqué in 2022.
Shakira’s caption, which is in Spanish, translates, “What is promised is a debt! I confirm! I'm going to give my car away to someone who really wants to have it and enjoy new unforgettable moments with the people I love the most!”
Announcing the deadline and eligibility criteria, the Hips Don’t Lie singer penned, “No purchase necessary. Open to US residents only who are at least 18. Ends: 11/29/24. The winner will be announced live on Despierta América on December 6. For instructions and Official Rules see elcarrodeshakira.com.”
To get themselves enrolled for winning the grand prize, fans will need to post their dance video on the song, Soltera, on Instagram and TikTok along with a hashtag, #ElCArroDeShakira.
The final submission date is set to be November 29, 2024. Shakira will then announce five finalists, among whom, one will be selected as the winner based on public voting on December 5.
One lucky winner of the giveaway will be announced on Despierta América on December 6, 2024.
For the unversed, Shakira and Gerard Piqué, who began dating in 2011, parted their ways after 11 years of relationship in June 2022. The ex-couple shares two sons, Milan and Sasha.