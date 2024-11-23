Trending

  • November 23, 2024
Sonam Kapoor makes SHOCKING confession about her health
Sonam Kapoor recalled how her health took a major toll over her confidence. 

While speaking at the Barkha Dutt’s We The Women summit, the Khoobsurat star revealed she experienced Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS), an endocrine disorder for which she was massively trolled. 

“I had something called Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS). And because of that I had multiple hormonal issues. I put on weight when I turned 16 years old," Sonam revealed.

"Which is the time when you’re supposed to be at the prettiest- Sweet 16- that’s what all the books said. I had facial hair. And you break out in acne,” the Sanju actress added.

Sonam went on to share, “I had people tell me ‘oh, she’s Anil Kapoor’s daughter.’ You know, weird trolling things. And it goes away with age. It doesn’t stay. It’s just a typical hormonal teenage thing. And it went away. But I was traumatised by it.”

“At that time I remember, Kajol had a unibrow. She never did her eyebrows. I remember my mom showing me Kajol’s picture, and said, ‘Look at her! She is the biggest heroine right now.’ I remember seeing that, feeling motivated," Anil Kapoor’s daughter elaborated.

It is pertinent to note that Sonam Kapoor is married to businessman Anand Ahuja and is living a blissful life in London. 

