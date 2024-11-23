Entertainment

Paris Hilton makes shocking confession about cosmetic procedures: 'Really Proud’

Paris Hilton appeared in 'Zach Sang Show' on November 22, and revealed the secret of her youthfull skin at 34

  • by Web Desk
  • November 23, 2024
Paris Hilton makes shocking confession about cosmetic procedures: Really Proud’
Paris Hilton makes shocking confession about cosmetic procedures: 'Really Proud’

Paris Hilton is proud of herself!

The Simple Life alum made a shocking confession about  cosmetic procedures, leaving everyone in an awe.

During her presence at Zach Sang’s podcast on November 22, Hilton revealed that she's never had any cosmetic procedure.

“I feel really proud that I'm all natural,” she told Sang.

The Paris In Love star further added that she’s “stayed out of the sun” and “never done any Botox, injectables, no surgery, nothing.”

However, Hilton do shared the reason behind her glowing skin even at the age of 43, and it was none other skincare tricks and tips that mother Kathy Hilton taught her.

“My mom told me when I was 8 years old, ‘Paris, stay out of the sun,” she noted.

Hilton continued, “Then she taught me this amazing 10-step skincare routine. So I’ve literally been doing that since [I was] 8.”

In addition to her skincare routine, the House of Wax actress further revealed she's built a spa in her home.

“I’ve also built a spa in my house called the Sliving Spa. It has the most epic LED lights, hydrafacial machines, hyperbaric chamber, cryotherapy. It’s basically a real spa that you would see,” she told the hosts.

However, Paris Hilton has stayed out of the sun, she’s a fan of tan look.

In May, the singer confessed to Allure that she’s been spray tanning since she was a teenager.

Sabrina Carpenter gets heaps of praises from Christina Aguilera
Sabrina Carpenter gets heaps of praises from Christina Aguilera
Shakira announces giveaway of THIS purchase from Gerard Piqué split era
Shakira announces giveaway of THIS purchase from Gerard Piqué split era
Jennifer Garner sends adorable birthday wish to Mark Ruffalo: Watch
Jennifer Garner sends adorable birthday wish to Mark Ruffalo: Watch
Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon bring ‘BFF goals’ to ‘The Morning Show’ set
Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon bring ‘BFF goals’ to ‘The Morning Show’ set
Kendrick Lamar surprises fans with unannounced album ‘GNX’
Kendrick Lamar surprises fans with unannounced album ‘GNX’
Selena Gomez gushes over idol’ Meryl Streep after emotional ‘Emilia Pérez’ screening
Selena Gomez gushes over idol’ Meryl Streep after emotional ‘Emilia Pérez’ screening
Tulisa Contostavlos' ex-boyfriend Fazer breaks silence after identifies as demisexual
Tulisa Contostavlos' ex-boyfriend Fazer breaks silence after identifies as demisexual
Ariana Grande's boyfriend Ethan Slater takes a tumble at 'Wicked' premiere
Ariana Grande's boyfriend Ethan Slater takes a tumble at 'Wicked' premiere
Johnny Depp, Vanessa Paradis’ daughter Lily-Rose fires back at nepotism critics
Johnny Depp, Vanessa Paradis’ daughter Lily-Rose fires back at nepotism critics
Cardi B reveals punishment for kids if parent-teacher conferences don't go well
Cardi B reveals punishment for kids if parent-teacher conferences don't go well
The LaBrant Family: Everything to Know about internet’s most watched clan
The LaBrant Family: Everything to Know about internet’s most watched clan
Taylor Swift to receive huge Christmas gift but not from Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift to receive huge Christmas gift but not from Travis Kelce