Paris Hilton makes shocking confession about cosmetic procedures: 'Really Proud’

Paris Hilton is proud of herself!
The Simple Life alum made a shocking confession about cosmetic procedures, leaving everyone in an awe.
During her presence at Zach Sang’s podcast on November 22, Hilton revealed that she's never had any cosmetic procedure.
“I feel really proud that I'm all natural,” she told Sang.
The Paris In Love star further added that she’s “stayed out of the sun” and “never done any Botox, injectables, no surgery, nothing.”
However, Hilton do shared the reason behind her glowing skin even at the age of 43, and it was none other skincare tricks and tips that mother Kathy Hilton taught her.
“My mom told me when I was 8 years old, ‘Paris, stay out of the sun,” she noted.
Hilton continued, “Then she taught me this amazing 10-step skincare routine. So I’ve literally been doing that since [I was] 8.”
In addition to her skincare routine, the House of Wax actress further revealed she's built a spa in her home.
“I’ve also built a spa in my house called the Sliving Spa. It has the most epic LED lights, hydrafacial machines, hyperbaric chamber, cryotherapy. It’s basically a real spa that you would see,” she told the hosts.
However, Paris Hilton has stayed out of the sun, she’s a fan of tan look.
In May, the singer confessed to Allure that she’s been spray tanning since she was a teenager.