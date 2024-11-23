Queen Camilla shares personal message as health woes increase

King Charles III made solo appearance at this year's Royal Variety Performance as Queen Camilla pulled out last minute amid health scare.
The 77-year-old missed the star-studded event on Friday at Albert Hall in London to prioritize "rest" as she was hit with chest infection two weeks ago.
A Buckingham palace official shared an update on Thursday regarding Camilla's health crisis noting, "Following a recent chest infection, the Queen continues to experience some lingering post-viral symptoms, as a result of which doctors have advised that, after a busy week of engagements, Her Majesty should prioritize sufficient rest."
The statement added, "With great regret, she has therefore withdrawn from attendance at tonight’s Royal Variety Performance. His Majesty will attend as planned."
A well-placed source expressed Camilla's feelings on missing the key event, aimed to raise money for the entertainment industry workers in need.
Camilla was “naturally disappointed to miss the evening’s entertainments and sends her sincere apologies to all those involved, but is a great believer that ‘the show must go on'."
The insider reassured, "She hopes to be back to full strength and regular public duties very soon."
