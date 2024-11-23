Are Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma tying the knot ? 

Trending

Celebrity couple Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia confirmed relationship around release of 'Lust Stories 2' in 2023

  by Web Desk
  November 23, 2024
Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma reportedly have marriage on their cards!

As per recent reports, the lovebirds are planning to start an exciting new chapter in their lives and have also begun house-hunting.

An insider spilled all the details regarding their alleged plans to marry, “The couple might just have started their wedding preparations for the upcoming year.”

“They are getting serious about taking their relationship to the next level,” the source further added.

Reports obtained by 123Telugu claimed, “Tamannaah and Vijay Varma are reportedly planning to tie the knot in 2025.”

“They are looking for a luxurious apartment to settle into after their wedding," the insider noted.

Although there has been no confirmation from them, the news has stirred excitement from the fans and industry alike.

With the buzz growing, netizens are awaiting an official announcement about their big day.

For the unversed, the lovebirds made their relationship public around the release of Lust Stories 2 in 2023,their first-ever collaboration.

The rumours first gained traction in December 2022 when a video of the two stars exchanging a kiss at the Goa’s New Year party went viral. 

