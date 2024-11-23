Royal

Meghan Markle issues delightful family update to end Harry separation drama

Meghan Markle reveals festive season rituals set for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

  by Web Desk
  • November 23, 2024
Meghan Markle opened up about her little family's Thanksgiving rituals amid professional separation from Prince Harry. 

The Duchess of Sussex made it to the headlines as she hosted a holiday dinner for Afghan women, who relocated from their country to the United States. 

During the event, Meghan revealed her 'low-key' festive celebrations with Prince Harry and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. 

In conversation with Marie Claire, the mother-of-two said, "I love the holidays, every year it gets better."

She added, "At first, I think as a mom with children you’re just enjoying having them there, but they’re not understanding everything that’s happening yet."

"But now we’re at the age where I just can’t wait to see it through their lens every year," Meghan continued. 

It has been said that the Duchess made these rare comments about her life with Harry in Montecito to end the marital woes rumours. 

