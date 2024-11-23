Trending

Suhana Khan posts sweet birthday post for rumoured beau Agastya Nanda

Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda turned 24 on November 23, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • November 23, 2024
Suhana Khan drops mushy post for birthday boy Agastya Nanda
Suhana Khan drops mushy post for birthday boy Agastya Nanda 

Suhana Khan went miles to make her rumored boyfriend Agastya Nanda’s birthday special!

On November 23, 2024 Shah Rukh Khan’s beloved daughter took to her Instagram stories to share a sweet wish for the birthday boy.

She posted a super-cute picture pulling Agastya’s ear while he scrunched his face, proving nothing can beat their adoration for one another. 

The actress was seen wearing a stunning bodycon dress while her supposed lover looked sharp in a black T-shirt and pants.

“Happy Birthday” The Archies star wrote as caption along with a winking face tongue-out emoji.

Suhana Khan posts sweet birthday post for rumoured beau Agastya Nanda

Agastya Nanda’s sister Navya Naveli Nanda also penned a heartwarming message on his birthday with a collage of pictures.

To note, Suhana, who reportedly fell in love with veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda on the sets of their film The Archies, sparked romance speculations in 2023.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Suhana Khan is gearing up to start filming her action-thriller King alongside her father SRK.

As per reports, the new movie helmed by Sujoy Gosh will go on floors in January next year with the release date scheduled for Eid 2026. 

Hrithik Roshan spills rare facts on 'The Karan Arjun experience' amid re-release
Hrithik Roshan spills rare facts on 'The Karan Arjun experience' amid re-release
Kartik Aaryan unveils serene video from Goa beach: Watch
Kartik Aaryan unveils serene video from Goa beach: Watch
Are Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma tying the knot?
Are Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma tying the knot?
'The Glassworker' makes history: Pakistan's first animated feature to enter Oscars
'The Glassworker' makes history: Pakistan's first animated feature to enter Oscars
Abhishek Bachchan breaks silence after not wishing Aaradhya on birthday
Abhishek Bachchan breaks silence after not wishing Aaradhya on birthday
Sonam Kapoor makes SHOCKING confession about her health
Sonam Kapoor makes SHOCKING confession about her health
Badshah breaks silence on dating rumors with Hania Amir
Badshah breaks silence on dating rumors with Hania Amir
Sarah Khan embraces cozy winter mornings in London
Sarah Khan embraces cozy winter mornings in London
Shaan Shahid claims his right to go shirtless: ‘I'm just a part of society’
Shaan Shahid claims his right to go shirtless: ‘I'm just a part of society’
Imtiaz Ali addresses menace of casting couch in Bollywood
Imtiaz Ali addresses menace of casting couch in Bollywood
Ahad Raza Mir claps back at criticism over bold scenes in 'Resident Evil'
Ahad Raza Mir claps back at criticism over bold scenes in 'Resident Evil'
Kartik Aaryan enjoys beautiful sunset in Goa on 34th birthday: Photos
Kartik Aaryan enjoys beautiful sunset in Goa on 34th birthday: Photos