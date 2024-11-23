Suhana Khan posts sweet birthday post for rumoured beau Agastya Nanda

Suhana Khan went miles to make her rumored boyfriend Agastya Nanda’s birthday special!
On November 23, 2024 Shah Rukh Khan’s beloved daughter took to her Instagram stories to share a sweet wish for the birthday boy.
She posted a super-cute picture pulling Agastya’s ear while he scrunched his face, proving nothing can beat their adoration for one another.
The actress was seen wearing a stunning bodycon dress while her supposed lover looked sharp in a black T-shirt and pants.
“Happy Birthday” The Archies star wrote as caption along with a winking face tongue-out emoji.
Agastya Nanda’s sister Navya Naveli Nanda also penned a heartwarming message on his birthday with a collage of pictures.
To note, Suhana, who reportedly fell in love with veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda on the sets of their film The Archies, sparked romance speculations in 2023.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Suhana Khan is gearing up to start filming her action-thriller King alongside her father SRK.
As per reports, the new movie helmed by Sujoy Gosh will go on floors in January next year with the release date scheduled for Eid 2026.