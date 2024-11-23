King Charles releases exciting video as Queen Camilla's health woes continue

Buckingham Palace has offered a peek into King Charles's studded appearance at the Royal Variety Performance without Queen Camilla.
The 76-year-old monarch shared an exciting video of the glam event of Friday held at Albert Hall, London.
Charles was a vision in a black tuxedo, which he paired with a black trench coat to beat the November chills.
In a the video shared by the Royal Family hours after the event, his Majesty could be seen greeting Elton John and other renowned artist who graced the event.
The father of Prince Harry and William also expressed gratitude for the entertainment artists in the caption.
"A huge thank you to all the talented performers and those working behind-the-scenes who made the evening so special," he noted.
Queen Camilla pulled herself out of the charity event as per doctor's advice, who suggested the 77-year-old to take "sufficient rest" after back to back engagements in these two weeks, so she can recover from chest infection soon.
As per an official statement issued by Buckingham palace insider on Thursday, "Following a recent chest infection, the Queen continues to experience some lingering post-viral symptoms, as a result of which doctors have advised that, after a busy week of engagements, Her Majesty should prioritise sufficient rest."
"With great regret, she has therefore withdrawn from attendance at tonight’s Royal Variety Performance. His Majesty will attend as planned," the source added.
Queen Camilla also missed this year's Remembrance Day Service and Festival of Remembrance earlier this month due to her health crisis.