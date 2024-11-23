‘The Conjuring’ stars bid farewell to franchise after filming final movie

All good things must come to an end!
Patrick Wilson & Vera Farmiga said their final goodbyes to The Conjuring Universe after 12 years as they concluded filming the last movie, The Conjuring: Last Rites.
On Friday, Wilson took to his Instagram account to pen a heartfelt note for his longtime onscreen wife.
"As the sun sets on the Conjuring franchise…I am overwhelmed,” he began.
To note, Wilson plays Ed Warren, a well-known demonologist in the franchise while Farmiga potrays his clairvoyant wife, Lorraine,
Referring to Farmiga, Wilson further added in the caption, "Our fake marriage has lasted longer than many real ones. I adore you."
Meanwhile, on Thursday, Farmiga posted a framed wedding photo of Ed and Lorraine on her Instagram handle.
"Roundabout 5,000 days ago, this guy and I signed a WB contract and said 'I do' to embodying Ed and Lorraine Warren," she wrote in the caption.
Farmiga continued, "Today, he wraps. I have another 12 hours of laughter and insanity with him and then abruptly, he will walk off set, peel off sweat-soaked demonologist garb, shave off his side burns, flash that dazzling smile and bid our fake marriage adieu."
Patrick Wilson & Vera Farmiga first appeared in the 2013's The Conjuring, directed by Wan.
The on-screen couple then reprised their roles in 2016's The Conjuring 2 and 2021's The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, as well as some of the franchise's spinoffs, like 2019's Annabelle Comes Home.
The Conjuring: Last Rites is slated to hit theaters on September 5, 2025.