Royal

Princess Eugenie takes charge of big role at Kate Middleton's Carol Concert

Princess Eugenie is set to promote harmony at an upcoming key royal event

  • by Web Desk
  • November 23, 2024

Princess Eugenie is set to take a key role in Princess Kate's upcoming key royal event.

For the unversed, Catherine will be hosting her yearly Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on 6 December.

Reports claimed that the key members of the royal family will step out to extend support to the Princess of Wales as he just returned after completing her chemotherapy. 

Notably, the York sisters, Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are expected to mark their presence on the special night. 

In conversation with GB, royal commentator James Harris shared that Eugenie will promote "peace and friendship" with her fashion choices as she is famously known as a "peacemaker" amid Prince William and Harry's rift. 

He said, "Eugenie's Greville Emerald necklace and earrings could be the perfect nod to Christmas for example."

"The stunning set has been worn by Eugenie on several occasions and the rich green emeralds are distinctive, yet sophisticated - oozing festive elegance," James added. 

The expert claimed, "Wearing emeralds is also said to promote friendship and peace, making them the perfect choice for a warm-hearted Christmas concert." 

