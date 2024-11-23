King Charles shares big plans to empower reign amid cancer battle

King Charles and Queen Camilla are gearing to take a step further to strengthen reign amid monarch's cancer battle.
The 76-year-old is set to take a trip to India to boost his health amid cancer treatment.
As reported by multiple outlets, the King and Queen are tipped to visit the subcontinent states including, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, which was previously postponed due to Queen Elizabeth II's death in 2022.
A source has exclusively revealed, “It’s hugely encouraging to be able to make such plans for the King and Queen given the year the monarch has had, but it’s very much full steam ahead."
The insider added, "A tour of the Indian subcontinent is in the offing, which will be of huge political and cultural significance for Britain on the world stage. The King and Queen are the perfect ambassadors at such a time."
This update comes a nearly two months after the King and Queen made a quick stop to India for four days for a spa break after their tour of Australia and Samoa.
A recent report revealed that King Charles and Queen Camilla will be visiting Italy to celebrate a holy Jubilee year in 2025, that begins on Christmas Eve and lasts until Epiphany 2026.
The cancer-stricken monarch will also meet Pope Francis on his Italy tour.