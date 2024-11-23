Sports

PCB denies rumours of meeting with ICC, BCCI on Champions Trophy 2025 issues

ICC is expected to call an emergency meeting with the BCCI and PCB on November 26, 2024

  • November 23, 2024
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) dismissed reports that its official would hold a virtual meeting with the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

There were reports circulating that the ICC is expected to call an emergency meeting with the BCCI and PCB on November 26 to resolve issues regarding the venue and schedule of the Champions Trophy 2025.

This comes after the BCCI refused to send the team India to Pakistan for the marquee event.

As per NDTV Sports, a reliable PCB source told PTI, “We have no information from the ICC about any meeting between us, BCCI and ICC.”

The source also said that the PCB is still waiting for a response from the ICC regarding the email it sent, requesting an explanation about India’s reluctance to send its team to the country.

However, an ICC source clarified that an internal meeting might take place on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing issue.

The source added, “There is a chance that there could be a vote on what to do and whether the event should be held — in Pakistan, relocate it or adopt the Hybrid Model as suggested by the BCCI with India playing its matches in the UAE.”

The official further acknowledged that this time the PCB has taken a strong stance of hosting the Champions Trophy in Pakistan and is not willing to change the venue.

