Kanye West hit with lawsuit over alleged assault by former 'ANTM' star

Kanye West is facing legal action from a former America's Next Top Model contestant Jenn An who claims she was assaulted by the rapper on the set of one of his music videos.
As per TMZ, on Friday, the model filed the complaint in federal court in New York.
In a lawsuit, she claimed that the incident took place at Manhattan’s Chelsea Hotel in 2010 while filming pop duo La Roux’s In For The Kill music video.
Universal Music Group (UMG), the company said to have been responsible for organizing Kanye West's involvement in the music video was also being sued by the model.
The music group is named as co-defendant in the lawsuit as it failed to properly investigate the alleged assault incident involving the rapper.
In a lawsuit obtained by Rolling Stone, An donned a lingerie when West showed up and indicated her, stating: “Give me the Asian girl.”
Then the Famous rapper positioned her in a chair opposite him while he “towered over” her and he started “breathing heavily”, asserting control and instructing the camera to focus closely on her face.
“On camera, defendant West began to choke plaintiff with one hand. He then wrapped his other hand around her neck and continued to strangle her with both hands,” the lawsuit claimed.
The model stated, “He then rammed several fingers down her throat, continuously moved them in and out, and gagged her to emulate oral sex,” adding, West screamed, “This is art. This is fucking art. I am like Picasso.”
Calling it a “pornographic gagging/deep throat/BDSM fetishes,” she shared that another person claimed that she scanned the room for assistance while feeling overwhelmed, but no one stepped in to help.
“Plaintiff struggled to breathe and felt as if she had temporarily blacked out. When defendant West decided that he was finished with plaintiff, her face was covered in saliva and smeared makeup,” the lawsuit continued.
Earlier West was sued over discrimination, a hostile work environment, retaliation, not paying wages, and wrongful termination.