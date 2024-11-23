Sci-Tech

Nvidia CEO optimistic about global cooperation in technology under Trump

Jensen Huang demonstrated faith in the strength of global scientific cooperation amid political obstacles

  • by Web Desk
  • November 23, 2024
Nvidia CEO optimistic about global cooperation in technology under Trump
Nvidia CEO optimistic about global cooperation in technology under Trump

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang expressed confidence in the continuation of global collaboration within the tech industry, regardless of the Trump administration’s policies.

On Saturday, while speaking in Hong Kong, Huang demonstrated faith in the strength of global scientific cooperation amid political obstacles after Trump won the election on November 05, 2024.

While conversing with media outlets, he said, “Open science in global collaboration, cooperation across math and science has been around for a very long time. It is the foundation of social advancement and scientific advancement.”

Expressing his confidence, he said that the unity is “going to continue. I don’t know what’s going to happen in the new administration, but whatever happens, we’ll balance simultaneously compliance with laws and policies, continue to advance our technology and support and serve customers all over the world.”

During his visit to Hong Kong, on Saturday the CEO, who received an honorary doctorate degree in engineering, told graduates and academics at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology that “the age of AI has started.”

Previously, Huang received the award alongside actor Tony Leung, Nobel Prize for Chemistry winner Prof Michael Levitt and Fields Medallist Prof David Mumford.

Amazon invests another $4 billion in OpenAI competitor Anthropic
Amazon invests another $4 billion in OpenAI competitor Anthropic
WhatsApp introduces new way to simplify message reactions
WhatsApp introduces new way to simplify message reactions
Elon Musk's net worth hits all-time high
Elon Musk's net worth hits all-time high
Bitcoin breaks records as $100K mark becomes next big goal
Bitcoin breaks records as $100K mark becomes next big goal
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang envisions a future with 24/7 AI factories
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang envisions a future with 24/7 AI factories
Elon Musk takes jab at Australia’s new strict social media law for kids
Elon Musk takes jab at Australia’s new strict social media law for kids
Threads gets major overhaul with Meta’s game-changing upgrade
Threads gets major overhaul with Meta’s game-changing upgrade
Mark Zuckerberg unveils WhatsApp’s new feature that makes voice messages readable
Mark Zuckerberg unveils WhatsApp’s new feature that makes voice messages readable
PayPal restores service after global outage disrupts accounts and payments
PayPal restores service after global outage disrupts accounts and payments
AI achieves another milestone by connecting humans with space
AI achieves another milestone by connecting humans with space
WhatsApp now lets you tag entire groups in status updates
WhatsApp now lets you tag entire groups in status updates
Australia introduces ‘landmark’ under-16 social media ban bill in parliament
Australia introduces ‘landmark’ under-16 social media ban bill in parliament