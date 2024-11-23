Nvidia CEO optimistic about global cooperation in technology under Trump

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang expressed confidence in the continuation of global collaboration within the tech industry, regardless of the Trump administration’s policies.
On Saturday, while speaking in Hong Kong, Huang demonstrated faith in the strength of global scientific cooperation amid political obstacles after Trump won the election on November 05, 2024.
While conversing with media outlets, he said, “Open science in global collaboration, cooperation across math and science has been around for a very long time. It is the foundation of social advancement and scientific advancement.”
Expressing his confidence, he said that the unity is “going to continue. I don’t know what’s going to happen in the new administration, but whatever happens, we’ll balance simultaneously compliance with laws and policies, continue to advance our technology and support and serve customers all over the world.”
During his visit to Hong Kong, on Saturday the CEO, who received an honorary doctorate degree in engineering, told graduates and academics at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology that “the age of AI has started.”
Previously, Huang received the award alongside actor Tony Leung, Nobel Prize for Chemistry winner Prof Michael Levitt and Fields Medallist Prof David Mumford.