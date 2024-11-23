Adele reflects on 'battered' experience during Las Vegas performances

Adele has candidly shared the physical and emotional toll of her Las Vegas residency, describing the experience as “battering” while vowing to prioritize a “full recovery” once the shows conclude.
During her latest show, the Hello singer said, “Doing four hours a weekend of completely live singing is a lot. And I chat a lot, and I’m very, very sensitive and I’m emotional.”
Adele continued, “I am battered after these shows. And I take every single person on in this room into my soul, I take you home with me.”
She mentioned that she has been in “full recovery” from Sunday to Thursday, and now she is finally prepared to bid farewell, instead of singing Hello
Sharing her feelings with an audience, the Skyfall songstress stated, “I have loved these shows so very, very much.”
Adele, who had vocal surgery and health problems over the years, added, “I’m going to miss [the shows] terribly. But I’m very ready for them to be over. It’s a big deal to me because it’s very, very bittersweet. But this [residency] has been in my mind for four years…four years for one f***ing idea. So I’m looking forward to having loads of spare time to love on my kids, to love on my man and to love on another kid. To love on my house.”
She mentioned, “I need to get back to my own life.
Adele, who frequently shared her desire for children amid dating with her new partner, sports agent Rich Paul, might start a family with him.
Notably, she has a 12-year-old son named Angelo with her former husband Simon Konecki, and she is a stepmother to Rich’s three kids: Reonna, 22, Richie, and Zane.