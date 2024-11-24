No time for daily exercise? No worries, weekend workouts are the solution

Are you one of those people who skips exercise and can't find time for it in your busy daily schedule? Well, there’s no need to worry anymore as a new study has solved the problem.
Several studies revealed that physical exercise is linked with better brain health and also beneficial to lower the risk of dementia in older age.
The new study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine revealed that the intermittent weekend exercise has same or even more brain benefits as regular workouts.
As per the study of more than 10,000 people, both “weekend warriors,” individuals who exercised once or twice a week, and those who exercised more regularly had a reduced risk of mild dementia compared to those who did not exercise.
Dr Gary O’Donovan said in a statement, “I think our study is more good news for busy people around the world. This is our latest weekend warrior study, and it’s now becoming increasingly clear that the benefits of exercising once or twice a week are much the same as exercising more often.”
The survey’s result revealed that the “weekend warrior” group had a 25% reduced risk of mild dementia compared to the inactive group, while the regularly active group had an 11% reduced risk.
However, O’Donovan mentioned that the reason the weekend warrior group had a lower risk of mild dementia than those who exercised more regularly was unclear.
In the meantime, he suggested that it could be related to the nature of the screening tool, highlighting that it wasn’t a clinical diagnosis.
The team also noted that when a different method was applied in the screening, both the weekend warrior group and the regularly active group showed similar reductions in risk compared to those who were not involved in any exercise.