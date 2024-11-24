Beatrice, Eugenie set their sights on Royal Lodge amid Prince Andrew's drama

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are reportedly considering their future inheritance of Royal Lodge as discussions around the property continue amidst Prince Andrew’s ongoing dispute with King Charles.
The Duke of York, who has resided at Royal Lodge since 2003, has been at odds with the King, who suggested Andrew move to the smaller Frogmore Cottage due to financial concerns.
This proposal followed King Charles's decision to revoke Andrew's £1 million annual allowance, leaving the property in need of urgent repairs.
Despite these challenges, Prince Andrew, 64, is believed to have secured the necessary funds from undisclosed sources, allowing him to remain at Royal Lodge.
Reports suggest he intends to pass the residence on to his daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, as part of their inheritance.
Currently, Princess Beatrice resides with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and their three-year-old daughter, Sienna, in the Cotswolds, though they also maintain a London apartment at St. James’s Palace.
Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, split their time between Ivy Cottage in London and a home in Portugal.
Speaking to GB News, Robin Edwards, a property expert from Curetons, speculated that both princesses would be enthusiastic about the opportunity to live at Royal Lodge, describing the residence as a "stunning property."
Edwards noted that while the Duke of York remains controversial, Beatrice and Eugenie are generally well-regarded by the British public.
Edwards added that although some negative media attention might arise if either princess moves into Royal Lodge, it is unlikely to deter them from accepting the inheritance.
Both sisters, who have not commented publicly on the tensions between their father and the King, are known to visit their grandparents at Royal Lodge with their young families.