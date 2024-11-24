Royal

Beatrice, Eugenie set their sights on Royal Lodge amid Prince Andrew's drama

The Duke of York has resided at Royal Lodge since 2003

  • by Web Desk
  • November 24, 2024
The Duke of York has been at odds with the King  over Royal Lodge
  The Duke of York has been at odds with the King  over Royal Lodge

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are reportedly considering their future inheritance of Royal Lodge as discussions around the property continue amidst Prince Andrew’s ongoing dispute with King Charles.

The Duke of York, who has resided at Royal Lodge since 2003, has been at odds with the King, who suggested Andrew move to the smaller Frogmore Cottage due to financial concerns. 

This proposal followed King Charles's decision to revoke Andrew's £1 million annual allowance, leaving the property in need of urgent repairs.

Despite these challenges, Prince Andrew, 64, is believed to have secured the necessary funds from undisclosed sources, allowing him to remain at Royal Lodge. 

Reports suggest he intends to pass the residence on to his daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, as part of their inheritance.

Currently, Princess Beatrice resides with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and their three-year-old daughter, Sienna, in the Cotswolds, though they also maintain a London apartment at St. James’s Palace. 

Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, split their time between Ivy Cottage in London and a home in Portugal.

Speaking to GB News, Robin Edwards, a property expert from Curetons, speculated that both princesses would be enthusiastic about the opportunity to live at Royal Lodge, describing the residence as a "stunning property." 

Edwards noted that while the Duke of York remains controversial, Beatrice and Eugenie are generally well-regarded by the British public.

Edwards added that although some negative media attention might arise if either princess moves into Royal Lodge, it is unlikely to deter them from accepting the inheritance. 

Both sisters, who have not commented publicly on the tensions between their father and the King, are known to visit their grandparents at Royal Lodge with their young families.

Princess Anne tops Royal workload rankings for fourth consecutive year
Princess Anne tops Royal workload rankings for fourth consecutive year
King Charles fulfills Royal commitments amid Queen Camilla's health concerns
King Charles fulfills Royal commitments amid Queen Camilla's health concerns
Queen Camilla deals with 'upsetting' events amid deteriorating health
Queen Camilla deals with 'upsetting' events amid deteriorating health
King Charles to welcome new family member with Queen Camilla?
King Charles to welcome new family member with Queen Camilla?
Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie land in trouble amid Prince Andrew drama
Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie land in trouble amid Prince Andrew drama
Kate Middleton plans to flaunt expensive jewel at ‘high-profile event’
Kate Middleton plans to flaunt expensive jewel at ‘high-profile event’
Prince Andrew's emotional dependence causing tension for Eugenie, Beatrice
Prince Andrew's emotional dependence causing tension for Eugenie, Beatrice
Meghan Markle turns to her children for comfort amid royal pressure
Meghan Markle turns to her children for comfort amid royal pressure
King Charles proves 'Windsors' enduring energy with latest move
King Charles proves 'Windsors' enduring energy with latest move
Prince William 'frightened' for Kate Middleton, kids ahead of Christmas
Prince William 'frightened' for Kate Middleton, kids ahead of Christmas
King Charles shares big plans to empower reign amid cancer battle
King Charles shares big plans to empower reign amid cancer battle
Princess Eugenie takes charge of big role at Kate Middleton's Carol Concert
Princess Eugenie takes charge of big role at Kate Middleton's Carol Concert