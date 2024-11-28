Entertainment

Paul Mescal reveals shocking reason of quitting internet and social media

Paul Mescal quit his social media accounts in January 2024 to “protect himself” from the constant scrutiny

  • November 28, 2024
Paul Mescal has opened up about the pressures of fame and revealed he was forced to “quit the internet” due to the constant media attention.

During a recent interview on the Happy Sad podcast, the Irish actor expressed his frustration with the algorithms that seem to prioritize stories about him over other topics.

"I've got to quit the internet,” Mescal told the host.

He went on to share, “It's like too much. It's too much of yourself. There's not enough bakeries, and there's too much of me."

Mescal quit his social media accounts in January 2024 to “protect himself” from the constant scrutiny and pressure to post trailers and photoshoots, resulting in him feeling like a “commodity”.

To note, Mescal shot to fame as Connell Waldron in the hit series Normal People in 2020, alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Are Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones together in real life?

The loved-up onscreen couple, who stole millions of hearts with their sizzling chemistry in Normal People, are just good friends in real life.

In May 2024, Edgar-Jones admitted that filming the series made her fall “in love with Paul…as a friend.”

Edgar-Jones has been romantically linked to photographer Ben Seed since September 2023.

Paul Mescal girlfriend:

According to reports, Paul Mescal is currently dating singer Gracie Abrams. 

Although, the two have yet to publicly announce the relationship, the Irish actor seemingly confirmed the romance as he attended the after party of the Gladiator II premiere alongside the singer.

Moreover, fans cannot expect more details of romance from Paul Mescal as during an interview for Harper’s Bazaar’s September 2023 cover story, he opened up about his desire to keep his personal life out of the public limelight.

