Beyoncé addresses rumors surrounding upcoming world tour

Beyoncé is clearing the air surrounding her upcoming world tour!
On Wednesday, November 27, Hits Daily Double, a well-reputed music industry trade publication, reported that the CUFF IT singer is kicking off the promotion of her upcoming tour “which should be enormous, beginning with a halftime performance during the NFL’s Ravens-Texans Christmas game airing on Netflix.”
Hours after the rumors began circulating all over internet, the TEXAS HOLD ‘EM hitmaker broke silence on the speculations, clearing the air surrounding Cowboy Carter promotional tour.
Taking to X, Beyoncé’s longtime publicist, Yvette Noel-Schure, released a statement that noted, “Untrue. Nothing to report here. Whenever there is any news, you will hear it directly from the source first.”
Meanwhile, some sources revealed to the US Sun that the singer was “set to unveil a series of UK stadium gigs for next summer,” including five dates at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
It is worth noting that Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter, which failed to get recognition at CMA Awards 2024, bagged 11 nominations for the Grammy Awards 2025.
She has also been crowned with the title of the “most-recognized artist” in the award show’s history with a career total of 99 nods.