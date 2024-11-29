World

Putin gives major threat to ‘decision-making centres’ with new missiles

Putin warns to strike Ukraine again with new missile after series of attacks on energy

  • November 29, 2024

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave a huge threat to Ukraine with a new nuclear-capable ballistic missile.

On Thursday, Moscow attacked on critical energy infrastructure in Ukraine, which left more than a million households without power.

This attack marks Russia’s 11th large-scale assault on Ukraine’s energy supplies this year alone, as per Energy Ministry in Kyiv.

Putin broke silence on the attack during a security summit in Kazakhstan.

"Of course, we will respond to the ongoing strikes on Russian territory with long-range Western-made missiles, as has already been said, including by possibly continuing to test the Oreshnik in combat conditions, as was done on November 21," he said.

The Russian President continued, "At present, the Ministry of Defence and the General Staff are selecting targets to hit on Ukrainian territory. These could be military facilities, defence and industrial enterprises, or decision-making centres in Kyiv.”

Putin appreciated US President-elect Donald Trump, describing him as an “intelligent and experienced” politician capable of finding “solutions.”

“We will respond to the ongoing strikes on Russian territory by Western-made long-range missiles, including the possible continuation of the Oreshnik test in combat conditions,” he noted.

Putin claimed that overnight attacks were a response to strikes on Russian territory.

