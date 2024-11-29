Saba Qamar joins forces with Faysal Quraishi for exciting new thriller

Faysal Quraishi and Saba Qamar, the two versatile actors of Pakistan's drama industry, will be sharing screen in an upcoming Geo TV drama.
The working title of the project is Case No 9, helmed by the Khaie famed director Syed Wajahat Hussain and written by anchor Shahzeb Khanzada, marking his writing debut.
It is a crime-thriller where Saba looks forward to flaunt her incredible acting chops alongside Junaid Khan and Amina Sheikh.
On Thursday, the Digest Writer actress took to her Instagram handle to announce that her new project is in the works with a beautiful shot from the sets.
“Revealing the working title of my new project: Case No 9 while diving into the story with my incredible director,” she penned a caption.
Further adding, “I couldn’t help but wonder-do you know what amazing projects he has given us before? Drop your guesses.”
Syed Wajahat Hussain fans are super-excited for his other crime thriller after Khaie.
One user wrote, “Big fan of your work brother.”
“Best of luck,” the second fan added.
“Written by Shahzeb Khanzada?” a third fan asked.
It is pertinent to mention that Saba Qamar has seemingly yet another project lined up alongside Ahsan Khan, whose filming kicked off in Dubai back in September.