Selena Gomez offers peek into her intimate Thanksgiving with Benny Blanco

The ‘Emilia Perez’ actress, Selena Gomez, and Benny Blanco spent cozy Thanksgiving together

  • by Web Desk
  • November 29, 2024
Selena Gomez is sharing heart-melting glimpses from her intimate Thanksgiving with Benny Blanco!

Taking to Instagram Story on Thursday, November 28, the Emilia Pérez starlet, 32, shared some snaps that offered peeks into her adorable holiday celebration with the American record producer, 36.

The couple’s photo featured Gomez blushing and beaming, dressed in a beautiful white-colored ensemble, as Blanco cuddled her from behind, wrapping his arms around the Rare singer. The snap was captured in a cozy Thanksgiving décor with a table full of delicious food.

With no captions on the snaps, the lovebirds’ smiles and coziness did all the talk.

In another photo, the Only Murders in the Building actress was photographed from behind in her stunning full-length white gown, with a crossbody bag.

Meanwhile, one more image featured a magnificent bouquet of beautiful and vibrant flowers.

Selena Gomez Instagram Stories
Selena Gomez Instagram Stories

For the unversed, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco confirmed their relationship in December last year. Since coming out as a couple publicly, the lovebirds have left no chance to display their affection and love for each other.

On the work front, Gomez was recently starred in American mystery comedy-drama TV series, Only Murders in the Building, which was premiered on August 27, 2024.

As for the movies, the actress’ Spanish musical crime comedy film, Emilia Pérez, was released on August 21, 2024. The movie has captured widespread attention and positive reviews from critics and audience.

