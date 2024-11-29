Royal

Princess Kate breaks silence on ‘suffering’ after heartbreaking news

Kate Middleon will join the royal family's traditional Christmas Day on the Sandringham Estate

  • by Web Desk
  • November 29, 2024
Kate Middleton has addressed “suffering” and challenges ahead of her next big appearance during the state visit from the Emir of Qatar in the coming week.

The Princess of Wales gave a motivational message before this year's Addiction Awareness Week.

Princess Kate is the patron of a charity, Forward Trust, an organisation that helps drug addicts.

She said in a health message, "As Patron of the Forward Trust, I am delighted to once again support Addiction Awareness Week. It has been heartening to see that progress is still being made to end the stigma surrounding those battling addiction.”

The future Queen noted that despite their vulnerability, the poor addicts have suffered in silence, harbouring feelings of shame and guilt about their condition

Kate added, "Everyone suffering from addiction is another human being, with a story of their own, which many of us don't understand or see. It is not our place to judge or criticise, we must take the time to sit by someone's side, learning the values of love and empathy.”

On Thursday, the royal couple issued a heartbreaking statement from their official social media account.

Prince William and Princess of Wales mourned the death of the cancer-stricken photographer Liz Hatton, who met Kate in September this year at the Windsor Castle.

