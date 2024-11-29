Trending

Mahira Khan oozes charm in maroon sari: 'Beautiful inside out'

'Humsafar' star Mahira Khan has her sari game on point in breathtaking video

  • by Web Desk
  • November 29, 2024
Mahira Khan oozes charm in maroon sari: Beautiful inside out
Mahira Khan oozes charm in maroon sari: 'Beautiful inside out'

Mahira Khan is obsessing over her maroon silk sari look!

Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, the Bin Roye actress shared a reel that offered a close-up peek into her exotic outfit of the day.

The video kicked off with Khan flaunting her contagious smile as she looked back into the camera with similar shots featuring her charm, grace and poise.

She then added more appeal to the outfit with her signature classical dance moves.

Khan looked drop dead gorgeous in the sari which she paired with a red pouch bag. 

To top off her classiness the diva opted to wear dangling earnings.

In the makeup department, the Humsafar star went subtle along with her long tresses neatly tied in a high ponytail.

“Wore this sari two night in a row. My friends call it ‘guts’ .. I call it ‘who cares’,” the superstar penned her sentiments about the sari in the caption.


Her ardent fans gushed over the star’s super-elegant look of the day, flooding the comments section.

One fan wrote, “A mood.”

“We should normalise repeating outfits,” another user penned.

“This colour on you was,” a third user chimed in.

“That’s the beauty of your simplicity,” a fourth person gushed

On the work front, Mahira Khan has a new project Love Guru lined up opposite Humayun Saeed. 

'Bismil' actor Savera Nadeem's mother passes away

'Bismil' actor Savera Nadeem's mother passes away

Kankan: Everything to know about ‘Way2Geeked’ artist

Kankan: Everything to know about ‘Way2Geeked’ artist
Khloé Kardashian keeps low profile at Thanksgiving amid plastic surgery rumors

Khloé Kardashian keeps low profile at Thanksgiving amid plastic surgery rumors
Australia issues urgent warning over deadly liquor in Laos amid tourist deaths

Australia issues urgent warning over deadly liquor in Laos amid tourist deaths
'Bismil' actor Savera Nadeem's mother passes away
'Bismil' actor Savera Nadeem's mother passes away
Arjun Kapoor makes surprising revelation about Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor
Arjun Kapoor makes surprising revelation about Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor
Saba Qamar joins forces with Faysal Quraishi for exciting new thriller
Saba Qamar joins forces with Faysal Quraishi for exciting new thriller
Varun Dhawan extends sweet gesture to wife Natasha Dalal
Varun Dhawan extends sweet gesture to wife Natasha Dalal
Are Sajal Aly, Hamza Sohail reuniting after ‘Zard Patton Ka Bunn?’
Are Sajal Aly, Hamza Sohail reuniting after ‘Zard Patton Ka Bunn?’
Katrina Kaif rocks traditional style at Mumbai airport
Katrina Kaif rocks traditional style at Mumbai airport
Priyanka Chopra to reprise role in Subhash Ghai's 'Aitraz 2'?
Priyanka Chopra to reprise role in Subhash Ghai's 'Aitraz 2'?
Saba Qamar to star in Shahzeb Khanzada's writing debut 'Case No 9’
Saba Qamar to star in Shahzeb Khanzada's writing debut 'Case No 9’
Mahira Khan shares cryptic thoughts ahead of ‘Love Guru’ release
Mahira Khan shares cryptic thoughts ahead of ‘Love Guru’ release
Tom Cruise to collaborate with Bollywood director Farah Khan?
Tom Cruise to collaborate with Bollywood director Farah Khan?
Imran Ashraf hilariously roasts Chahat Fateh Ali Khan over fame complaints
Imran Ashraf hilariously roasts Chahat Fateh Ali Khan over fame complaints
Ananya Panday saves Karan Johar from ‘protecting’ star kids rumours
Ananya Panday saves Karan Johar from ‘protecting’ star kids rumours