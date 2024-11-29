Mahira Khan oozes charm in maroon sari: 'Beautiful inside out'

Mahira Khan is obsessing over her maroon silk sari look!
Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, the Bin Roye actress shared a reel that offered a close-up peek into her exotic outfit of the day.
The video kicked off with Khan flaunting her contagious smile as she looked back into the camera with similar shots featuring her charm, grace and poise.
She then added more appeal to the outfit with her signature classical dance moves.
Khan looked drop dead gorgeous in the sari which she paired with a red pouch bag.
To top off her classiness the diva opted to wear dangling earnings.
In the makeup department, the Humsafar star went subtle along with her long tresses neatly tied in a high ponytail.
“Wore this sari two night in a row. My friends call it ‘guts’ .. I call it ‘who cares’,” the superstar penned her sentiments about the sari in the caption.
Her ardent fans gushed over the star’s super-elegant look of the day, flooding the comments section.
One fan wrote, “A mood.”
“We should normalise repeating outfits,” another user penned.
“This colour on you was,” a third user chimed in.
“That’s the beauty of your simplicity,” a fourth person gushed
On the work front, Mahira Khan has a new project Love Guru lined up opposite Humayun Saeed.