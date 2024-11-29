Royal

Kate Middleton pens heartfelt statement ahead of next big appearance

The Princess of Wales releases emotional message days before hosting big Royal engagement

  • November 29, 2024

Kate Middleton has extended her support for a cause close to her heart before her next grand appearance.

Just a few days before hosting Christmas Carol concert, the Princes of Wales has marked a significant event with a thoughtful message.

As the Royal Patron of The Forward Trust, Princess Kate marked the Addiction Awareness Week 2024 with a personal message, released on the charity's official website on Friday.

"It has been heartening to see that progress is still being made to end the stigma surrounding those battling addiction," Catherine wrote.

"For too long, many have suffered in silence, harbouring feelings of shame and guilt about their condition, despite their vulnerability," she added.

The mom-of-three emphasised, "Everyone suffering from addiction is another human being, with a story of their own, which many of us don’t understand or see."

Kate Middleton also urged, "It is not our place to judge or criticise, we must take the time to sit by someone’s side, learning the values of love and empathy."

"Being a shoulder to cry on or an ear to listen, these simple acts of kindness are crucial in breaking down the misunderstandings that so many face," the future queen noted in her emotional message.

Kate further highlighted the fact that addiction is a serious mental health condition and it can only be controlled and eradicate with empathy and support. 

Princess Kate is set to host this year's Christmas Carol Service on December 6, 2024 at Westminster Abbey.

