Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce plan to break engagement news on Thanksgiving?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are set to take their whirlwind romance to the next level as they might reveal their engagement plans at a private Thanksgiving gathering with their families.
As per RadarOnline, the Lover crooner and the NFL player enjoyed the Thanksgiving Feast alongside their families.
It is reported that Swift hosted the family dinner, inviting Kelce's side of the family to Nashville.
The source said, “This is far from a Thanksgiving celebration – Taylor and Travis have sorted this to tell both sets of their loved ones they are planning to get married.”
"They want to put all the gossip about their relationship status to bed once and for all and they want a wedding to happen in June, which will mark the two-year anniversary of when they first got together,” the source added.
Notably, Kelce is expected to fly back to Missouri on Thursday night, as he would have to spend time in preparation for Kansas Chiefs' game against the Raiders at the Arrowhead Stadium.
While, Swift is in her "super emotional" as she’s close to the final nights of her Eras Tour, and has been "leaning on" Kelce "more than ever."
To note, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce confirmed their budding romance in September 2023.