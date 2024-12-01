Ben Stokes ‘good’ for second test against New Zealand

English test captain Ben Stokes is fit for the second test against New Zealand after suffering from back soreness during the first match of the series.
According to ESPN, England’s all-rounder suffered an injury scare on the fourth day of the first test against England after he aborted from bowling on the final morning in Christchurch but stayed on the field.
Stokes during the post-match presentation said, “I've not spent that much time out in the middle for a long time. It's been a pretty heavy week this week: a lot of time in the field bowled 20 overs, and then spent some time out in the middle. I hurt my back diving for a ball as well."
He also declared himself fit for the second test, saying, “It's more management than anything else: with where we were in the game, it didn't feel necessary to eke out any more balls than I needed to. I think the body is going to be good for this outing, and I'm raring to go for Wellington."
England won the first test against New Zealand by 8 wickets on Saturday, November 30, 2024.
Stokes also suffered from a hamstring injury while batting in The Hundred this summer, which forced him to rule out the home series against Sri Lanka and the first three tests against Pakistan.