Max Verstappen penalty turns costly as George Russell wins Qatar GP pole

Max Verstappen penalty has costed him a pole position in the Qatar Grand Prix qualifying.

The Red Bull driver was penalised for impeding George Russell during qualifying, as a result of which he has to give P1 to the Mercedes driver.

Max had claimed his first pole since the Austrian GP in June, but had to give it away after incurring a one-place grid penalty.

The Stewards gave a verdict after review which read, “Car 1 [Verstappen] was on a different preparation strategy to that of Car 63 [Russell]. Car 1 was well outside of the delta and the driver of Car 1 explained he had let Cars 4 [Lando Norris]and 14 [Fernando Alonso] past.”

Max was summoned to the stewards after qualifying on pole.

He drove slowly through the Turn 12, 13, 14 sequence of right-hand corners, just as George was fast-approaching.

“The driver of Car 63 claimed that he had adhered to the delta and did not expect Car 1 to be on the racing line. He stated that if a car was going slow in a high speed corner, it should not be on the racing line,” the statement added.

However, Max became the fourth time world champion during this season of F1.

