Ellen DeGeneres’ England relocation turns sour with THIS major mishap

Ellen DeGeneres has suffered a major setback following her recent relocation to the UK!
The renowned American retired comedian and actress, 66, who recently shifted to the United Kingdom following Donald Trump’s victory in the US Election 2024, has encountered a huge trouble just a few weeks after settling into her new home.
The comedian and TV host, along with her wife, actress Portia de Rossi, were just settling into their newly purchased home, when their 43-acre estate got submerged in the floodwater, reported TMZ.
Portia and Ellen’s new home is reportedly in the rolling hills of the Cotswolds which is about 100 miles northwest of London.
As per the reports, the outlet stated that Ellen’s “43-acre property was overtaken by flood water. The roads surrounding the property are emersed under 5 feet of water. It's unclear if anyone is there to assess the damage.”
The flooding occurred as an outcome of heavy rain and high winds that originated from Conall and Storms Bert hit several parts of the UK this week.
Sounding alarm on the potential threat, the UK’s Environment Agency has issued about 80 flood warnings and more than 150 flood alerts.
To note, this isn’t the first time when Ellen DeGeneres has suffered such a huge loss as last year, her home in Montecito, California, was also ravaged by floods.