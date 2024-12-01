Selena Gomez reacts to beau Benny Blanco big career milestone

Selena Gomez couldn’t contain her excitement after learning her boyfriend, Benny Blanco big achievement.
While conversing with CBC, the Only Murders in the Building star, gushed over his music producer beau featuring in PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive.
In a video from her interview shared on X(former Twitter) Gomez said about Blanco, 36, “That’s my man!”
She added, “I’m beyond proud to know that there is someone in the world that deeply cares about every tiny detail about who I am.”
The Single Soon crooner continued, “And have someone support me, encourage me, inspire me and motivate me. It brings me a joy. And more than anything he’s just my best friend.”
“I’m really, really lucky,” Gomez concluded.
Notably, the Calm Down singer's remarks came after Blanco revealed his excellent date with Gomez in h Sexiest Man Alive feature.
“The No. 1 thing you need to do on a date is just listen to what the person's saying. Don't talk about yourself the whole time. No one cares,” he said.
To note, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco confirmed their romance through Instagram in December 2023.